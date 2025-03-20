Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expands By 19.7%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

