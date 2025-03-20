Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.39. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,732 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

