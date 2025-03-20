Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $83.78 Average PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $70.05 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

