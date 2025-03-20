SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SolarBank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SolarBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUUN opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. SolarBank has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). SolarBank had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarBank will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarBank

About SolarBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SolarBank Co. ( NASDAQ:SUUN Free Report ) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

