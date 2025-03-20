Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MDAI stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDAI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

