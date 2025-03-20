Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,264,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 622,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

CEF opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

