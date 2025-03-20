SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

