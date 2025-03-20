StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group makes up about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

