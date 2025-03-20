StockNews.com Downgrades Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) to Sell

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

