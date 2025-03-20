StockNews.com Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
