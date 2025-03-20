StockNews.com Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.