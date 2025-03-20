StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.