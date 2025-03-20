StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.80.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
