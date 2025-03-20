StockNews.com Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Hold”

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

