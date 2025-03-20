StockNews.com Upgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Buy

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $643.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

