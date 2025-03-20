StockNews.com Upgrades Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to “Sell”

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.40.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
