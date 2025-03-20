StockNews.com Upgrades Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to “Strong-Buy”

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
PLPC stock opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
