StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to “Hold”

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4,009,500.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248,741 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

