Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.34% from the company’s current price.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $437.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,001,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.