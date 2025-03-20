Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 63,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

