T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.46 and its 200 day moving average is $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $4,218,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 553,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

