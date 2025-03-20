TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Get TaskUs alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 669,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.