TD Cowen Cuts Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target to $2.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s current price.
Energy Vault Trading Up 11.7 %
NRGV stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
