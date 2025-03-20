Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 2.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Five Below by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.