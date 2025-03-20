Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Guess? Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GES opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess? has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 713,666 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 683,185 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Guess? by 743.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 231,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess? by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 228,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

