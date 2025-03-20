Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 252.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LESL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

