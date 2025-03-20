Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Tern shares last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,558,920 shares traded.
Tern Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Tern Company Profile
Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.
We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.
We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.
Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.
