Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

TRNO opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.