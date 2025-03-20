Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
