Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

