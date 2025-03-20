Texas Roadhouse Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,420 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,462 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

