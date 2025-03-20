The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEO. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,400 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

