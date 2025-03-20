Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tigo Energy

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.