Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trimedyne
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.