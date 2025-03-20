Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $4.09. Trinseo shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 280,107 shares.

Trinseo Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). On average, analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

