UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of 154.03. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Viking by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

