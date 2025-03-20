UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

BKE stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. Buckle has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,054,761.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,082.38. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,269 shares of company stock worth $3,952,882. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

