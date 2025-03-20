Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,276,612.92. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

