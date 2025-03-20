Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UE opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.