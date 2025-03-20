US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.12 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.