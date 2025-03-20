US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.12 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

