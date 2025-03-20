UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 836,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 869,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get UTime alerts:

UTime Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.