Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,689,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

