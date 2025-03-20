Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.05 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.48). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 189.80 ($2.47), with a volume of 45,920 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £81.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.64%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

