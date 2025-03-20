Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 1.2 %

VONE stock opened at $257.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $224.66 and a one year high of $279.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

