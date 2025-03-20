VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

VEON Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VEON opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,161,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in VEON by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,192,000 after buying an additional 159,714 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in VEON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,927,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,377,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

