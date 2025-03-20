Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

In related news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,324.44. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $53,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verastem by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

