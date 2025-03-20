Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 625,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Visteon has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.