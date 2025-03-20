Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.74 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

