Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Waters by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $371.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.98. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.07.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

