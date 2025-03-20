Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.27.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $230.40 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

