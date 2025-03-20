Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $148.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after buying an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

