What is Wedbush’s Forecast for NHI Q1 Earnings?

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

