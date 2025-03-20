What is William Blair’s Estimate for argenx Q4 Earnings?

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $619.97 on Tuesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.37.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

